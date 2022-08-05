Artsakh denies Azerbaijani claims of ceasefire violation

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has refuted Azerbaijan’s claims that the Artsakh military allegedly violated the ceasefire nine times by using sniper rifles and firearms of various calibers.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry called it “yet another piece of disinformation.”

“Moreover, as we have already reported, Azerbaijan itself repeatedly violates the ceasefire. Despite the current tension, the operational situation on the line of contact is relatively stable,” reads the statement.

Panorama.AM