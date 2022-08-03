Nagorno-Karabakh declares partial mobilization — news agency

YEREVAN, August 3. /TASS/. The president of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Arayik Harutyunyan, on Wednesday signed a decree on partial mobilization in the light of soaring tensions on the line of engagement with Azerbaijan, Armenia’s government news agency Armenpress reports.

“The President of the Republic of Artsakh (the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic – TASS) has signed a decree declaring partial mobilization on August 3,” the news agency quotes Harutyunyan’s press service as saying.

Earlier, Armenian media, citing statements by the defense army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, reported that on August 3, as a result of a surge of tensions on the line engagement with Azerbaijan, two military servicemen were killed and 14 others injured.

Yerevan has not yet commented on the events in Nagorno-Karabakh.

TASS