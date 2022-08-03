Extreme provocation in Hagia Sophia: Hundreds of children shout “Allahu Akbar” (VIDEO)

Video footage from the interior of Hagia Sophia in Constantinople, where hundreds of children shout the Islamist slogan “Allahu Akbar” causes great dissatisfaction.

They are members of the TÜGVA (Turkish Youth Foundation), in which the Turkish president’s son, Bilal Erdogan, is said to hold a leading position. The foundation had organized a “Summer School Meeting of Hagia Sophia” in Hagia Sophia.

As shown in the provocative video that goes around the internet, someone tells the children the phrase “tekbir” and they all shout “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is great).

Source: skai.gr

Orthodox Times