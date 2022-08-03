Baku’s attempts to change legal regime in Lachin corridor unacceptable — Yerevan

YEREVAN, August 3. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s attempts to unilaterally change the legal regime in the Lachin Corridor are unacceptable, Armenian Foreign Ministry stated Wednesday.

“We consider Azerbaijan’s attempts to unilaterally change the legal regime in the Lachin corridor, defined in the clause 6 of the trilateral declaration, to be unacceptable, and we reaffirm the that route through the Lachin corridor can only be changed according to a plan, approved by the sides who signed the declaration,” the Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the November 9 statement clearly states that, under an agreement of the parties – Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan – a plan will be defined for construction of a new route within the Lachin corridor, which will ensure communication between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, with subsequent relocation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to protect this route.

“We underscore that no plan has still been approved in the trilateral format, and we call on all sides of the trilateral statement to adhere to their obligations, and to immediately exert efforts to implement the conditions, cemented by the November 9 statement, including compliance with the ceasefire regime, reopening of regional communications, and repatriation of POWs, hostages and other detainees,” the statement says.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, an escalation is being registered in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the Ministry, the ceasefire regime was violated by Azerbaijani Armed Forces near the Sarybaba height. The peacekeeping command, together with representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, takes measures to stabilize the situation.

TASS