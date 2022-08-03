Armenian MPs expect Russian peacekeepers to restore stability in the area of their responsibility

Amid a new wave of Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh, lawmakers from the Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract faction expect the Russian peacekeepers to take necessary actions to ensure stability in their area of responsibility.

Noting that the latest aggression has been mostly unfolding in the direction of Lachin corridor, MP Vahagn Aleksanyan reminds that according to the November 9 statement, the corridor is under the responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers.

“We should expect clear actions from the Russian peacekeeping mission in order to exclude the further escalation of the situation and to eliminate the existing tension, this is the obligation and responsibility of the Russian side, stipulated by the tripartite statement of November 9,” he said in a statement.

MP Hripsime Grigoryan said Azerbaijan’s ongoing military actions in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping forces are not only a gross violation of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, but also a direct disrespect for all parties to the statement.

“This should be clearly noted by the Russian Federation and appropriate actions should be taken to restore peace and stability as soon as possible,” she said.

Arusyak Julhakyan said Azerbaijan’s actions “target not only the Lachin Corridor, but also the entire zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping forces.”

“Another gross violation of the tripartite statement by Azerbaijan is unacceptable. The Russian peacekeeping force must ensure peace and stability in its area of responsibility in accordance with its mandate,” the lawmaker added.

Condemning the new wave of aggression by Azerbaijan, MP Alkhas Ghazaryan said “in this context, Russian peacekeepers must take all necessary actions to ensure the establishment of stability in their area of responsibility.”

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu