Archdiocese of America: School of Byzantine Music fall registration open now through August 31st

The Archdiocesan School of Byzantine Music is delighted to announce the opening of registration for the Fall Term 2022.

Registration is open now until August 31st. Classes are scheduled to begin the week of September 4th and end the week of November 20th. Please click the link to register: https://asbm.goarch.org/register/

The Archdiocesan School of Byzantine Music offers classes in the context of three terms: Spring, Summer, and Fall. Each term is scheduled for 12 weeks in duration. Prospective students may apply during the registration period.

Since reopening the school in 2022, there has been a significant increase in student enrollment, expansion of qualified faculty, and a robust demand throughout the United States for the opportunity to learn the traditional ecclesiastical music of the Orthodox Church.

The Archdiocesan School of Byzantine Music aims to educate and develop competent cantors in Psaltic Art. It uses a virtual learning platform that improves access to high-quality education in Psaltic Art to students throughout the United States.

The school is funded in part by the generous support of Leadership 100.

To learn more about the Archdiocesan School of Byzantine Music, please visit: https://asbm.goarch.org/

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Orthodox Times