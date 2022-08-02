Putin discussed implementation of Nagorno-Karabakh agreements with Armenia’s Pashinyan

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the implementation of agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh during a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin press office announced Tuesday.

“The sides discussed certain practical aspects of implementation of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, achieved by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, and January 11 and November 26, 2021,” the press office said.

Putin and Pashinyan agreed to continue contacts at various levels, the Kremlin added.

Previously, the two leaders had a phone call in early July; back then, they also discussed the implementation of the Karabakh Agreements.

TASS