On AUGUST 1, the Orthodox Church celebrate the Feast of the Procession of the Venerable Wood of the Cross.

In the Greek Horologion of 1897 the derivation of this Feast is explained: “Because of the illnesses that occur in August, it was customary, in former times, to carry the Venerable Wood of the Cross through the streets and squares of Constantinople for the sanctification of the city, and for relief from sickness.

On the eve (July 31), it was taken out of the imperial treasury and laid upon the altar of the Great Church of Hagia Sophia (the Wisdom of God). From this Feast until the Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos, they carried the Cross throughout the city in procession, offering it to the people to venerate. This is the Procession of the Venerable Cross.”

The image is a detail of an illuminated manuscript produced in Constantinople around the year 1000, the Menologion of Basil II.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/metropolitansavas