Armenian serviceman wounded as a result of Azerbaijani provocation

Serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army Vladiki Bakhshiyan was wounded as a result of the provocation by Azerbaijani forces, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.

The condition of the wounded serviceman is assessed as satisfactory, the Defense Ministry said.

The Defense Ministry reported earlier that starting at 09:00, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces resorted to provocation in a number of sections of the northern and northwestern border zone of the Republic of Artsakh, attempting to cross the line of contact, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.

The attempts were prevented by the Defense Army forces.

