Canadian FM visits Ararat Armenian Summer Camp in Montreal | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

Canadian FM visits Ararat Armenian Summer Camp in Montreal

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Mélanie Joly visited Ararat Armenian summer camp in Montreal.

“Our community in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, is home to diverse families and it was a delight to visit the young campers of Ararat Summer Camp”, the Canadian FM said on Twitter and thanked Sourp Hagop “for creating a space for Armenian youths”. “And thank you to the kids for letting me join in for a bit of fun”, the FM added.

Mélanie Joly also visited “Armenia” pastry shop in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, which, she said “serves authentic Armenian foods made by 5th generation Canadians of Armenian decent”.

The FM thanked the Merdjanian family for hosting her.

