Fr. Raphael Morgan, the earliest known Orthodox priest in the US of Black ancestry

Today is the 100th anniversary of the July 29, 1922, death of Fr. Raphael Morgan, the earliest known Orthodox priest in the US of Black ancestry. Morgan was born in Jamaica in 1866 and died in Philadelphia in 1922.

He was initially a clergyman of the Episcopal church and later converted to the Orthodox Church and was ordained in 1907 in Constantinople to serve as a missionary in America.

There is no historical indication that his mission was successful. Indeed, the only baptisms we know he performed were for his wife and children. Almost nothing is known about his ministry.

In 1910, not long after his ordination, he and his wife Charlotte divorced (filed for in Spring 1909), with her accusing him of years of physical abuse and neglect and him counter-accusing her similarly. What he did after that is almost unknown, based on the historical record.

He died in Philadelphia in 1922 and was buried in an unmarked grave in Eden Cemetery.

Over the past 13 years, Orthodox History has published 16 articles on Morgan based on historical sources. You can read them all, beginning with the most recent, here:

Source: https://www.facebook.com/orthodoxhistory/?ref=page_internal