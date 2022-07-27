UNGA President Abdulla Shahid pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The President of the United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid and his delegation visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahe Gevorgyan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations Mher Margaryan and the UN Armenia Acting Resident Coordinator Lila Pieters Yahia accompanied Abdulla Shahid.

Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Director Harutyun Marutyan presented the history of the three cross-stones erected in Tsitsernakaberd Memorial’s territory which are dedicated to the memory of the Armenians who were killed during the ethnic cleansings perpetrated in the territory of Azerbaijan against the Armenian population in the end of the previous century.

Abdulla Shahid laid a wreath at the Armenian Genocide memorial and flowers at the Eternal Flame, observing a moment of silence in the memory of the 1,5 million innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

The delegation then visited the Armenian Genocide Museum.

UNGA President Abdulla Shahid signed the honorary guest book.

Director Harutyun Marutyan presented books on the Armenian Genocide to the guest.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1089109/