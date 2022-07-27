Rain, thunderstorms expected in parts of Armenia

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in some parts of Armenia on 27, 30 and 31 July as well as on August 1. No precipitation is forecast for July 28-29, the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center reports.
The southwestern wind speed is 2-5 m/s. Strong winds of up to 20 m/s are forecast in Armavir, the Aragatsotn and Kotayk foothills as well as the capital Yerevan in the evening.
Temperatures are set to increase by 1-2C on July 27-29.
Wildfire risks remain high in the country’s valleys and foothills.
No rain is expected in Yerevan from 27 to 31 July and on August 1.
https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2022/07/27/weather-Armenia/2712045
