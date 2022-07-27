Newspaper: Tourists visiting Armenia are systematically robbed

YEREVAN. – Iravunk daily of Armenia writes: Iravunk receives many reports from tourists and Diaspora Armenians visiting Armenia these days that they are being robbed in the true sense of the word.

Of course, first of all the complaints are about the endless “war” between taxi drivers and tourists where drivers simply “shoot” [high] numbers [as taxi fare]. This probably leaves the effect of a used Bayraktar [combat drone] on the tourists, from which the air is not protected in any way.

However, the problem is not only this. It turns out [that] some banks and currency exchange offices [in Armenia] specifically extort money from them. For example, if until today people thought that a little damaged, torn or simply crumpled money can be changed in [the country’s] banks, now it costs a clear amount. Tourists [in Armenia] are [now] obligated to pay no more, no less 500 drams for every slightly damaged euro or [US] dollar.

