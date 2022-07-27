Champions League: Armenia’s Pyunik beats F91 Dudelange

Armenia’s FC Pyunik defeated F91 Dudelange of Luxembourg 4-1 to advance to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

The second leg match between the two clubs took place at the Stade Jos Nosbaum in Dudelange late on Tuesday.

Pyunik became the first Armenian club to make it to the Champions League third qualifying round, the Football Federation says.

The Armenian champions are set to face FK Crvena Zvezda of Serbia in the next round.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2022/07/27/Pyunik-F91-Dudelange/2711895