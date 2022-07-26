Blinken urges Aliyev to release all remaining Armenian detainees

Siranush Ghazanchyan

In a phone call with Azerbaijani president Ilham ALiyev, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged to release all remaining Armenian detainees.

Late on Monday Blinken had talked on phone with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.

The Secretary offered the United States’ assistance in facilitating regional transportation and communication linkages. The Secretary encouraged continued bilateral dialogue and hailed the recent meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Tbilisi.

He also reaffirmed support for productive EU-brokered discussions and noted that the United States has been an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair since 1994 and stands ready to engage bilaterally and with likeminded partners to help Armenia and Azerbaijan find a long-term comprehensive peace.

