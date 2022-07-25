Memorial service in Birmingham for the victims of the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus

A Holy Memorial Service for all those who fought for their faith and their country and who died nobly during the Turkish invasion of the 20th of July and 14th of August 1974, was held at the Church of St. Luke the Apostle in Birmingham.

The Divine Liturgy and the Holy Memorial Service were presided over by Bishop Maximos of Melitene.

In his speech, the Bishop referred to the struggles of the defenders of their homeland and their Orthodox faith who heroically fell in 1974.

Afterwards, wreaths were laid in memory of the heroes by the Honorary Consuls of Greece and Cyprus, representatives of various institutions and organizations of the city, while a wreath was laid on behalf of Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain by Bishop Maximos of Melitene.

Orthodox Times