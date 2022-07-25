Ida Krikorian celebrates her 101st birthday in Cambridge

Nancy Kalajian

It happened not once, but twice. Ida Krikorian had two special outdoor celebrations to celebrate her 101st birthday. The first, a gathering of family and friends on June 19, was followed by a joint community birthday celebration on July 19 for five residents, ages 100 and above, also living at the Neville Center in Cambridge. Sumbul Siddiqui, mayor of Cambridge, presented each honoree with a framed proclamation and a huge golden key to the city of Cambridge. Longtime Massachusetts State Senator Pat Jehlen was also in attendance. Watching a slew of slides showing highlights of her active life full of wonderful memories of family and travel and flanked by golden decorations and balloons, Krikorian easily conversed with guests and celebrated her latest birthday with great style and gusto with daughter Susan and son-in-law Jack by her side. Krikorian is grateful for living a long and happy life to the fullest. She feels if she divulges her secrets to longevity, they won’t be a secret. “The best things in life are the people we love, the places we’ve been, and the memories we’ve made along the way,” shared Krikorian with a warm smile.

Krikorian was a lifelong resident of Methuen in the Merrimack Valley before relocating to the Boston area to be closer to family. She attended St. Gregory’s Armenian Church in North Andover and was a member of its Ladies Guild. Krikorian volunteered for decades at their annual bazaars and picnics. For many years, she worked at Raytheon Company in Andover before retirement.

Armenian Weekly