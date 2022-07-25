Assemblymember Petrie-Norris Joins Armenian Legislative Caucus

SACRAMENTO—The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation announced that Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) has joined the group.

“I am proud to partner with the Armenian-American community in my district and stand with them to acknowledge and mourn the atrocities of the Armenian Genocide. It is an honor to join Assemblymember Nazarian to recognize the strength and resilience of the Armenian people. We must be united against hate and intolerance in all forms here, on our shores, and around the world,” said Petrie-Norris.

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation includes Senate Minority Leader Scott Wilk and senators Bob Archuleta, Andreas Borgeas, Brian Dahle, María Elena Durazo, Bob Hertzberg and Anthony Portantino, as well as Assembly Speaker pro Tempore Kevin Mullin, Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes, Lisa Calderon, Megan Dahle, Mike Fong, Vince Fong, Laura Friedman, Jesse Gabriel, Mike Gipson, AChris Holden,Tom Lackey, Adrin Nazarian, Cottie Petrie-Norris, Luz Rivas, Assemblymember Blanca Rubio, Miguel Santiago, Suzette Valladares and Jim Wood.

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California. The Caucus encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational, governmental, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Caucus strives to ensure that California Armenian American’s voices are heard and given a platform.

Asbarez