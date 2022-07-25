Armenian church opens in Spain’s Malaga ￼

Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, Pontifical Legate of the Pontifical Legation of the Western Europe of the Armenian Apostolic Church, visited the city of Malaga in the south of Spain on a pastoral visit, the purpose of which was to preside over the opening of the newly built Armenian church in Malaga and the consecration of its icons. This was informed by the Pontifical Legation of the Western Europe.

At the end of the aforesaid ceremony, Archbishop Barsamian noted that this church shall be the home of all Armenians.

Also, he expressed his appreciation to all benefactors who jointly made the idea of having an Armenian Apostolic Church in Spain a reality—and which is the first Armenian church in Spain.

At the end of the church ceremonies, a classical music concert was held in the church.

