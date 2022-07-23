Yerevan mayor: City should wake up early

Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan says that the city “should wake up early and the working day should start early.”

“From now on, from 7am the music from the Yerevan City Hall clock tower will sound simultaneously in 12 administrative districts of the capital,” he wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

“In addition, our fellow citizens will again be able to see the time of day and the air temperature on a new LED screen installed on the roof of the Alexander Spendiaryan National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet,” he added.

Panorama.AM