Virtual tour of Azerbaijani-occupied Tigranakert

Artsakh’s State Service for the Protection of Historical Environment has posted a video about the city of Tigranakert currently occupied by Azerbaijan.

“As long as it is not accessible and is temporarily occupied, we decided to organize a virtual tour of the Tigranakert State Historical and Cultural Reserve for our followers and not only,” the service said in a Facebook post.

Panorama.AM