Rain, thunderstorms expected in parts of Armenia

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in some parts of Armenia from July 23 to 28, the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center reports.

The southwestern wind speed is 2-5 m/s. Strong winds of up to 20 m/s are forecast in Armavir, the Aragatsotn and Kotayk foothills in the evening.

Temperatures are set to drop by 3-5C on July 23-24.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible in some parts of the capital Yerevan on July 24. No precipitation is expected in the city on 23 July as well as from 25 to 28 July.

Panorama.AM