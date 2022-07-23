Armenian police to tighten security on Vardavar

Armenia’s traffic police will step up security in the country on Vardavar (the Transfiguration of Jesus Christ) to be celebrated on Sunday, July 24.

The traffic police units will heighten security on busy sections of regional roads, especially on the Yerevan-Sevan highway.

Taking into account the expected large number of holidaymakers on the shores of Lake Sevan, Traffic Police Chief Yegor Karapetyan urges drivers to be vigilant and strictly observe traffic rules to avoid accidents.

“Drunk drivers will be the center of attention and there will be no leniency towards them. Any driver violating the law will be held strictly accountable, while their cars will be taken to impound lots,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Panorama.AM