Ecumenical Patriarchate elects Archimandrite Constantine Moralis as auxiliary Bishop for the Metropolis of Denver

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America announces that His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America just received a communication from His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who informed him of the acceptance of the request for the election of an auxiliary Bishop for the Metropolis of Denver and the unanimous election of Archimandrite Constantine Moralis as the Bishop of Sassima.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros and the members of the Holy Eparchial Synod express their gratitude to the Ecumenical Patriarch personally as well as to the members of the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Mother Church for the benevolent acceptance of the request and they rejoice and congratulate the newly-elected,

His Grace Bishop-Elect of Sassima, the promotion of whom will enrich the hierarchy of the Ecumenical Throne in America.

The date and place of His Grace’s ordination to the Holy Episcopacy will be announced in the near future.

Orthodox Times