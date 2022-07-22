Armenia wins two bronze medals at International Geography Olympiad

Armenian school students have won two bronze medals at the 18th International Geography Olympiad hosted by France from 12 to 18 July.

A total of 209 contestants from 54 countries around the world gathered online for the event, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reported.

12th graders Ruben Sargsyan from Gyumri’s Foton College and Hovhannes Stepanyan from Nor Artagers Secondary School earned bronze medals for the Armenian team, which also included two students from Yerevan’s Quantum College.

The team was led by Vahagn Grigoryan (YSU) and Vardan Asatryan (the National Academy of Sciences, Quantum College).

The Armenian team won one bronze medal at the 17th International Geography Olympiad held online.

Panorama.AM