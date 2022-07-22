Armenia, France preparing for 100th birth anniversary of Charles Aznavour

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia and France are preparing for the 100th birth anniversary of Charles Aznavour (2024).

The plan of events and the ways of cooperation were discussed at a meeting between Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Artur Mnatsakanyan and representatives of the Aznavour Foundation led by Kristina Aznavour.

According to Kristina Aznavour, a statue of Charles Aznavour will be installed in France by 2024, it is also planned to hold a large-scale concert and open an exhibition dedicated to Aznavour’s life. The issue of installing Aznavour’s statue in Armenia is under discussion with the Yerevan Municipality. The director of Aznavour Foundation proposed to hold all events in parallel with France, including the installation of the statue.

The Deputy Minister noted that the Armenian side is willing to cooperate with the Foundation in implementing the program of events, and added that the celebration of the legendary singer’s jubilee in Armenia will be as bright as in France.

It was decided to create an interdepartmental committee to coordinate the anniversary events.

The participants of the meeting also touched upon issues related to the French Institute and the Charles Aznavour Museum, as well as the prospects of their activities.

The representatives of the Aznavour Foundation also presented the current challenges facing the Charles Aznavour State College of Culture and Arts, the volume of investments and the upcoming tasks.

The fund invested 12.5 million drams in furnishing the college with necessary equipment and musical instruments. Master classes are organized regularly, internationally acclaimed experts are invited.

“Our goal is to pave the way for children with great potential to world stages, to contribute to the fdevelopment o their talent,” Kristina Aznavour said.

Deputy Minister Artur Martirosyan offered to cooperate and become a participant in “Catapult”, “Creative Europe”, “ArtNexus” programs, which aim at developing the capacities of cultural institutions and individual artists.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu