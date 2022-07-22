Archdiocese of America: A special 100th anniversary event took place last night at the EPCOT World Showplace Stage

After a packed and busy day at the Annual AHEPA Convention in Orlando, Florida, AHEPAns and guests celebrated with a special 100th Anniversary event at the EPCOT World Showplace Stage last night.

Archbishop Elpidophoros, who will offer remarks at tonight’s Grand Banquet and Daughters of Penelope “Salute to Women,” was also present and had the opportunity to greet members of the Maids of Athena, Sons of Pericles Supreme Lodge, and Daughters of Penelope, as well as the attending past Supreme Presidents of the Order.

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Photos: © GOARCH / Dimitrios S. Panagos

Orthodox Times