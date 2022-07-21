Zareh Sinanyan opposes stricter citizenship requirements for Diaspora Armenians

Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan opposes stricter citizenship requirements for Diaspora Armenians sought by the National Security Service.

Under the new bill, Diaspora Armenians must spend at least 60 days in Armenia within two years in order to become eligible for citizenship.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sinanyan said at the same time the new measure would not impact repatriation of Armenians.

“People who want to move to Armenia and haven’t stayed in the country for 60 days in two years can apply for citizenship after spending 60 days in the country,” he noted.

Sinanyan said that his agency does not back the change and has expressed its stance on the matter. He urged reporters to reach the NSS for further comments on the new legislation.

Panorama.AM