Turkish FM expects ‘concrete steps’ from Yerevan in normalization process

Turkey expects Armenia to take “concrete action” for normalization of bilateral relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

“We haven’t seen any concrete steps from Armenia yet. It’s high time for Pashinyan’s administration to take positive steps in this regard. Words alone are not enough,” TASS quoted him as telling TRT.

At the July 1 meeting in Vienna, the Armenian and Turkish special envoys, Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic, agreed to enable the crossing of the land border between Armenia and Turkey by third-country citizens and to start direct air cargo trade between the two countries.

Cavusoglu’s remarks, which possibly hinted at the opening of the so-called “Zangezur Corridor”, indicate that Turkey’s aspirations have not changed.

Panorama.AM