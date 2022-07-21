Greek-Armenian actor Paul Chepikian set to appear in upcoming Steven Spielberg film

Greek Armenian actor Paul Chepikian is set to appear in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film, the Armenian Film Society reports.

The film has completed production and is scheduled for a limited theatrical release in the United States on November 11, before expanding wide on November 23.

The Fabelmans is a semi-autobiographical film and is a portrait of the formative years of Steven Spielberg, before he became a celebrated director. The film stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, and Gabriel LaBelle.

Paul Chepikian is credited in the film as “Pinnacle Peak Owner.” Pinnacle Peak Patio Steakhouse was a restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, where Steven Spielbeg shot his first film, The Last Gunfight, at the age of 11. The young Steven Spielberg fulfilled his request for the photography merit badge by filming the nine-minute film. The director and his family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1957, where Steven Spielberg grew up. The restaurant closed in 2015.

Paul Chepikian is a Greek-Armenian actor born in Saudi Arabia. In 1963, he moved to New Jersey at the age of 8.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu