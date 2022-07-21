Garni Museum-Reserve offers free entry on Vardavar

Garni Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve in Armenia’s Kotayk Province offers a free entry to visitors on the Transfiguration of Jesus Christ, commonly known as Vardavar, to be celebrated on Sunday, July 24.

The feast will be celebrated with the financial support of the Garni municipality and the Kotayk governor’s office, the Service for Protection of Historical Environment and Cultural Museum Reservoirs said in a statement.

“During the festivities from 12pm to 4pm, entry to the Garni Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve will be free,” it said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2022/07/21/Garni-Museum-Reserve/2709944