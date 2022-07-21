Armenia sent 50 more fallen soldiers’ remains to the Netherlands for DNA analysis, minister says

Armenia has sent the remains of 50 more soldiers killed in the 2020 Artsakh war to the Netherlands for additional DNA testing, Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan told reporters on Thursday.

The remains could not be identified in Armenia because they were badly damaged, she said.

Avanesyan promised to provide further information as soon as the test results are available.

Speaking about the surge in new weekly Covid-19 cases in Armenia, the minister attributed it to increased travel.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. The health system is ready for any developments and waves,” Avanesyan assured.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2022/07/21/soldiers-remains-DNA-analysis/2709889