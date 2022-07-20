Starmus VI: 2022 a year of space for Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

2022 is a year of space for Armenia. September 5-10, Armenian will host the world-famous Starmus. 50 years on Mars scientific festival, Hakob Arshakyan, deputy chairman of the Armenian National Assebly, co-chairman of the festival, writes on Facebook.

The festival will be attended by:

Charles Bolden, former Administrator of NASA, astronaut, participated in four space missions,

Charlie Duke, astronaut, as lunar module pilot of Apollo 16 in 1972, he became the tenth and youngest person to walk on the Moon,

Tony Fadell, co-creator of the iPod and iPhone and founder and former CEO of Nest Labs. Fadel joined Apple in 2001 as senior vice president,

Jim Bagian, physician, engineer, and former NASA astronaut of Armenian descent.

Dozens of other scientists, astrophysicists, Nobel laureates, cosmonauts are also expected to participate in the event.

The artists to perform at the festival will include Serj Tankian, Tigran Hamasyan, Rick Wakeman, Andrey Makarevich, Derek Sherinyan.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu