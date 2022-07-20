Armenia’s Migration Service, World Vision International to deepen cooperation in prevention of trafficking

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Migration Service of Armenia Armen Ghazaryan and World Vision Armenia Programme Director Raffi Doudaklian signed on July 20 a memorandum of cooperation on deepening the partnering relations in the field of prevention of trafficking, the Migration Service told Armenpress.

According to the memorandum, the sides will cooperate in uniting efforts towards pre-identification of possible victims of human trafficking and exploitation, by strengthening the knowledge and skills of public servants involved in the migration chain during the professional activity.

The professional training program module for public servants involved in the migration chain will soon be developed with the involvement of representatives of the Migration Service, “Together Against Human Trafficking” program team and other concerned agencies.

