Ambassador donates books on Armenian Genocide, history and culture to National Library of Greece

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan visited the National Library of Greece where he met with director Stavros Zoumboulakis, the Embassy of Armenia in Greece reported.

The Ambassador toured the Library, got acquainted with its literature, publications, exclusive books, as well as the process of serving readers online.

The sides highlighted the importance of inter-library cooperation, contacts, mutual visits and exchange of experience in the development and strengthening of inter-cultural and educational ties. The prospects of holding joint events were also discussed.

Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan donated a number of books about the Armenian Genocide, the history and culture of the Armenian people to the National Library of Greece, expressing hope that this literature will find its worthy place in the Library.

Armen Press