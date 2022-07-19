Ned Price: U.S. welcomes meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

The United States welcomes the July 16 meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Georgia and is ready to help the countries find a long-term peace, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a press briefing on Monday.

“Well, we have been taking an active role. We’ve consistently said that we are ready and stand ready to engage bilaterally and with likeminded partners, including through our role as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, to help the countries find a long-term, comprehensive peace,” he said.

“Secretary Blinken had has an opportunity in recent weeks to engage with his foreign ministry – his foreign minister counterparts. Assistant Secretary Donfried, others in this building, have also had an opportunity to engage at high levels with their Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts as well.

“We did welcome the meeting between the representatives. We continue to believe that dialogue is the best means by which to achieve a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future for the South Caucasus region, and we’ll continue to support that in any way we can,” Price noted.

Panorama.AM