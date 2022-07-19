Armenia wins six medals at International Mathematical Olympiad

The Armenian schoolchildren’s team has won two silver and four bronze medals at the 63rd International Mathematical Olympiad held in Oslo, Norway, on July 6-16.

The event fielded 589 students from 104 countries, including 521 males and 68 females, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reported.

Five school students from the Physics and Mathematics Specialized School named after Artashes Shahinyan and one from the Quantum College represented Armenia in the competition.

Vahagn Hovhannisyan and Ruben Hambardzumyan earned silver medals, while Hayk Karapetyan, Vahram Asatryan, Areg Mkrtchyan and Arayi Khalatyan won bronze medals. The team finished 26th in the overall ranking.

The Armenian team was led by Smbat Gogyan (the Square Educational Foundation of the National Academy of Sciences) and Gurgen Asatryan (Armenian State Pedagogical University).

Armenian school students had won two silver and three bronze medals at the 62nd International Mathematical Olympiad held online.

Panorama.AM