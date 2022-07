10th group of Armenian sappers and doctors off to Syria to carry out humanitarian mission

Siranush Ghazanchyan

10th group of Armenian sappers and doctors off to Syria to carry out humanitarian mission

The 10th shift of Armenian specialists carrying out humanitarian mission has left for the Syrian Arab Republic.

The mine-clearance specialists and doctors will be deployed in Aleppo. According to the international standards of mine action, the sappers of the 10th group will start the field work after completing the training exercise,

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu