Submissions for Byzanfest International Orthodox Christian Film Festival are closing August 1

Submissions for Byzanfest International Orthodox Christian Film Festival are closing on 1st August 2022.

The organizers plan a return to cinemas after two years of lockdowns. This year, the Festival is planning one of its biggest events with several screenings scheduled for its hometown of Melbourne, Australia, as well as other cities around the globe.

Operating through streaming and in-venue screenings, Byzanfest is the biggest Orthodox Christian film festival. The Festival’s main goals are to share the Orthodox faith, stories, and culture, as well as promote Orthodox-inspired cinema.

Byzanfest is also proud to have the University of Saint Katherine’s again as its main sponsor. Their support is invaluable to helping share Orthodox cinema with global audiences.

The University of Saint Katherine is generously supporting the Best Short-Film and Best Feature Film award categories, each $500 USD cash prize. Other prizes include icons and spiritual items.

Every filmmaker successfully selected will have the opportunity to participate in several exclusive ZOOM networking sessions with other Orthodox filmmakers. The purpose is to connect filmmakers with established international networks and encourage the production of more Orthodox cinema.

Established in 2014, Byzanfest aims to promote to a global audience of Christian Orthodox filmmakers. The event has been initiated by Transfigure Media, which is coordinated by Chris Vlahonasios from Melbourne, Australia.

Many Romanian films have entered the competition and even won prizes.

More details at: byzanfest.com and filmfreeway.com/Byzanfest.

Source: basilica.ro

Orthodox Times