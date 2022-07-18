Mesrobian School Student Wins Gold in Quadruple Sculls at CanAmMex Regatta

Charlie Josephbek

LONDON, Ont.,—Long Beach Junior Crew Men’s Varsity Rower, Charlie Josephbek (16), sophomore at Armenian Mesrobian High School, was part of a select group of top rowers from across the nation to be invited to the 2022 U19 Men’s National Team Selection Camp this summer.

The selection camp began on June 12th and was held at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in California. Upon completion of phase one of the training camp, Josephbek was chosen to represent the U.S. Team at CanAmMex.

The CanAmMex Regatta was held on July 8th and 9th, in London, Ontario Canada, bringing together rowers from Canada, the United States, Mexico and the Bahamas. The U.S. team earned eight gold medals and the overall points trophy at this year’s CanAmMex Regatta. Charlie Josephbek and his teammates Edward Achtner, Cole Bruen and Henry Cooper, racing in the men’s quadruple sculls, placed first. They finished with a time of 6:12.76, just over four seconds in front of Canada, winning the gold medal for Team USA.

Charlie has been rowing for Long Beach Junior Crew for the past four years along with his brothers, Andrew and Matthew. Andrew Josephbek, Mesrobian Class of ‘22, will be rowing for UCLA this Fall. Charlie and Matthew will continue rowing with the Long Beach Junior Crew Men’s Varsity Team. LBJC was established in 1986 and continues to train and inspire athletes through their competitive rowing program at Marine Stadium, home of the 1932 Olympics.

Asbarez