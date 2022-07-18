Employment Opportunity: Head of School at St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School

St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) is seeking applications for Head of School.
Established in 1984 in Watertown, Massachusetts, SSAES is a private preschool through elementary school dedicated to educational excellence in an environment rich in Armenian culture. The school is accredited by the Association of Independent Schools in New England (AISNE).
St. Stephen’s Armenian Preschool, in addition to its accreditation by AISNE, is licensed by the Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) and maintains its status as a high quality bilingual preschool in the region.
SSAES is a child-centered American-Armenian institution committed to academic excellence. At the preschool level, the curriculum nurtures the whole child, developing skills in the Armenian language. At the elementary level, core curriculum subjects are taught in English. Armenian language, religion and history are taught in Armenian, with an emphasis on creating awareness and instilling an appreciation of Armenian culture and traditions.
The primary responsibility of the Head of School is to carry out the aforementioned mission of SSAES with integrity. The Head of School leads by example by embodying dedication and commitment to this mission in order to promote a positive environment for teaching and learning.
General Responsibilities
Serves as the chief administrator of the school and upholds the mission and values of the school
Maintains, implements, and ensures adherence to school policies and procedures
Manages the day to day operations of the school
Develops and manages the after-school enrichment program and late stay
Manages, maintains and implements recommendations as part of the AISNE school accreditation process
Maintains health and safety protocols
Instruction and Supervision
Reviews English and Armenian curricula with the Curriculum Coordinator and Education Committee
Interviews, hires and onboards new staff members
Supervises, supports and collaborates with the St. Stephen’s Armenian Preschool director
Evaluates directors, administrative staff and teachers
Conducts faculty meetings in coordination with the curriculum coordinator
School – Community Outreach
Communicates and enforces policies and procedures as they align with the philosophy of the school for students, staff and parents
Communicates and/or attends meetings with school committees (Board of Directors, Education Committee and Health Committee)
Fosters a strong connection between the school, parents and the wider community
Prepares a variety of communications for parents, the church and the greater Armenian community
Maintains a positive relationship with neighboring school communities (Watertown Public Schools and AISNE member schools)
Organizes and facilitates school functions, including Christmas and end-of-year ceremonies
Cultivates relationships with prospective benefactors to the school
Minimum Qualifications
Master’s degree in education
Experience in administration, as well as curriculum and instruction
Minimum of 10 years relevant experience
Benefits
Competitive salary
Coverage for health and dental insurance
403(B) plan with match
Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and résumé, a statement of educational leadership philosophy and three letters of recommendation to [email protected].
St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School
