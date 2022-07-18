America will not stand by as Azerbaijan continues its belligerency against the Armenian people – Adam Schiff

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) has emphasized the importance of recent U.S. House passage of Amendment #121 to the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act (H.R.7900), reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The measure calls for a report by the State Department and Defense Department that would detail the use of U.S. parts in Turkish drones used by Azerbaijan against Armenia and Artsakh; Azerbaijan’s use of white phosphorous, cluster bombs and other prohibited munitions deployed against Artsakh; Turkey’s and Azerbaijan’s recruitment of foreign terrorist fighters during the 2020 Artsakh war.

“Over the course of 44 days starting in September 2020, Azerbaijan perpetrated a horrific war and humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, killing thousands of Armenians and forcing thousands more to flee their ancestral homelands. And to this day, Azerbaijan continues to illegally detain Armenian soldiers who have been subject to torture. Azerbaijan also threatens thousands of innocent civilians who live in fear of another attack and invasion. It is of the utmost urgency that we understand the full extent to which Azerbaijan has violated international law so that we can hold the Aliyev regime to account, and send a strong message that America will not stand by as Azerbaijan continues its belligerency against the Armenian people,” said Congressman Schiff.

Joining Representatives Cardenas, Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA), and Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) as Congressional cosponsors of the bipartisan amendment include Representatives Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Judy Chu (D-CA), David Cicilline (D-RI), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), James Langevin (D-RI), Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), Andy Levin (D-MI), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Linda Sanchez (D-CA), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Jackie Speier (D-CA), Dina Titus (D-NV), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and David Valadao (R-CA).

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu