Aircompany Armenia and Georgian Airlines add capacity with order for 737-800 Boeing converted freighters

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Aircompany Armenia and its partner company Georgian Airlines, today announced an order for three 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF) as part of the group’s plan to add more dedicated cargo airplanes to its operations in the Caucasus region.

“We are thrilled to bring more much-needed air cargo capacity to the region with the addition of three 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters,” said Tamaz Gaiashvili, President of Georgian Airlines Group. “The 737-800BCF has the payload, range and capability to carry both e-commerce and general cargo.”

The first 737-800BCF on order will be delivered next year, with deliveries continuing into 2024. The converted freighters will be operated by Georgian Airlines, which already operates one 737-800BCF.

The 737-800s will be modified at Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Limited (GAMECO) and at Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd. (STAECO) in China.

“We are pleased Aircompany Armenia and Georgian Airlines have selected the 737-800BCF to meet growing demand for air cargo in the markets they serve, and are honored to continue to support their dedicated freighter operations’ expansion,” said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Global Services.

The 737-800BCF carries more payload – up to 23.9 tons – and flies farther – 3,750 km compared to 737 Classic freighters. The 737-800BCF has won more than 250 orders and commitments from more than 20 customers.

Boeing has more than 40 years of successful experience in passenger-to-freighter conversions, relying on original design data and a deep understanding of the needs of the air cargo industry to deliver a superior, integrated product, including fully integrated manuals and world-class in-service technical support. Boeing Converted Freighters also come with the advantage of being associated with the industry’s largest portfolio of services, support and solutions.

Georgian Airlines LLC is a fast-growing and development-oriented carrier established in 2020 with headquarters in Tbilisi (Georgia). The cargo carrier commenced operations in April 2021. The operating range includes air cargo transportation by both charter and regular flights across Europe, the CIS, the Middle East, Central, Easier is part of Georgian Airlines Group.

Aircompany Armenia LLC is an Armenian airline that was founded on December 16, 2015 and commenced operations on April 21, 2016. Its headquarters are located in Yerevan. The airline is part of Georgian Airlines Group.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu