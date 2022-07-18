629 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past one week ￼

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning 629 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia in the last one week, and the total number of these cases has reached 424,400 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

But no new deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the past one week—maintaining the respective total of 8,626 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the last one week is 311, the total respective number so far is 413,354, and the number of people currently being treated is 736—an increase by 318 from the past seven days.

And 5,681 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one week, while 3,148,390 such tests have been performed to date.

https://news.am/eng/news/712344.html