Direct dialogue the surest path to resolving differences: Blinken welcomes the meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

Direct dialogue the surest path to resolving differences: Blinken welcomes the meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

Direct dialogue is the surest path to resolving Azerbaijani and Armenian differences, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a Twitter post.

He called the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Tbilisi, Georgia “a positive step.”

.@bayramov_jeyhun and @AraratMirzoyan took a positive step today, meeting in Tbilisi. Direct dialogue is the surest path to resolving Azerbaijani and Armenian differences. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 16, 2022

On July 16, the meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov was held in Tbilisi, hosted by Foreign Minister of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili.

The parties touched upon a wide range of issues regarding the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this regard, they discussed the implementation of previously undertaken commitments and exchanged views on further possible steps.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu