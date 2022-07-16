Heatwave persisting in Armenia

The heatwave is persisting in Armenia with temperatures set to hit 42C in some parts of the country, including the Ararat valley, the foothills of Aragatsotn, Vayots Dzor Provinces and the capital Yerevan.

No rain is forecast for July 16-21, the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center said.

The southern wind speed is 2-5 m/s. Strong winds of up to 15 m/s are forecast in Armavir as well as the Aragatsotn and Kotayk foothills in the evening.

Temperatures are expected to increase further by 2-4C across the country on July 16-17.

Panorama.AM