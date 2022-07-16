 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Catholicos Aram I concerned about recent developments in Armenia

2022-07-16

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, has expressed concern over the recent developments in Armenia.

“In particular, the developments concerning the Armenian-Turkish negotiations and the ban on ARF Bureau member Mourad Papazian’s entry to Armenia are disturbing,” he said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“Such developments can negatively affect relations between Armenia and the Diaspora. Clear and complete information must be provided to the public,” Catholicos Aram I said.

Panorama.AM

