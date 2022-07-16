Catholicos Aram I concerned about recent developments in Armenia

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, has expressed concern over the recent developments in Armenia.

“In particular, the developments concerning the Armenian-Turkish negotiations and the ban on ARF Bureau member Mourad Papazian’s entry to Armenia are disturbing,” he said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“Such developments can negatively affect relations between Armenia and the Diaspora. Clear and complete information must be provided to the public,” Catholicos Aram I said.

Panorama.AM