Dr. Mike Sarian Sponsors Asbarez Special Issue Dedicated to Blessing of Holy Water

Dr. Mike Sarian with Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan at the Prelacy in April

Community activist and benefactor Dr. Mike Sarian has graciously sponsored all printing, production and distribution costs of this special issue dedicated to the Blessing of the Holy Water (Muronorhnek) at the Catholicoste of the Great House of Cilicia, which took place on July 1 and was presided over and officiated by His Holiness Aram I.

The special issue will be published on Saturday, July 16 and is available online.

A few weeks ago, during a community event, Asbarez discussed its intention to publish a special issue devoted to the weekend-long events at the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia with Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan. Hearing this news, Dr. Sarian immediately pledged to sponsor this issue.

The special issue will be published on Saturday, July 16 and is available online.

Dr. Sarian has had a storied involvement with several community organizations, including the Western Prelacy. As recently as this spring, Dr. Sarian pledged to sponsor 100 Armenian students in Lebanon to mark the “Year of the Diaspora” as declared by Catholicos Aram I.

In April, through a generous donation of $100,000 by Dr. Sarian, the newly renovated courtyard at the Holy Martyrs Church in Encino was named the Khatour Sarian, in honor of his mother.

Dr. Sarian has also been an ardent supporter of the Armenian Cultural Foundation, the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region, the Armenian Relief Society and a long-time contributor to Asbarez. He has also played an influential role in advancing the activities of Horizon Armenian Television, where he hosted a weekly program.

On behalf of the board of the Armenian Media Network, and management, editorial department and staff of Asbarez, we thank Dr. Sarian for his continued support of the Armenian press.

The special issue will be published on Saturday, July 16 and is available online.

Asbarez