Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Georgia on July 16

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will meet on Saturday, July 16.

The meeting will take place in Tbilisi, Georgia, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs.

The Foreign Ministers last met in Dushanbe in Mid-May. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also participated in the meeting.

